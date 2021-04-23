Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00006031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $212.47 million and approximately $290,278.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.58 or 0.00467510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.