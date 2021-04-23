HelloGold Reaches Market Cap of $446,061.22 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $446,061.22 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HelloGold has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

