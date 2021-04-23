Helmet.insure Market Cap Tops $55.21 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00269976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00645312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.13 or 0.99970393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.36 or 0.01029347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,211,541 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.