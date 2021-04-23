Helmet.insure Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.74 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $53.69 million and $3.74 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,461,557 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

