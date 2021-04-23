Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 150.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Helpico has a market cap of $1,996.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helpico has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

