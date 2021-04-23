HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $17,128.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.48 or 1.00177073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002090 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,587,757 coins and its circulating supply is 261,452,607 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

