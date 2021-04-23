Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock opened at GBX 166.24 ($2.17) on Friday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.06.

In other news, insider Joanne Parfrey purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

