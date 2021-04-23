Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $444.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $230.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

