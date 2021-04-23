Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 65,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Kearny Financial worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

