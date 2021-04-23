Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $240.23 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.50. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

