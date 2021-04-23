Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

