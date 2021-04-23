Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,100 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $444.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.10. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.46 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

