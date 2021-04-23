Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.