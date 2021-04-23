Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 52,500 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.