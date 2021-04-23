Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 60,000 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

