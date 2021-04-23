Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.07. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

