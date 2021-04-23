Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $175.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

