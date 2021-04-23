Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

