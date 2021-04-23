Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

