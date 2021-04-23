Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

