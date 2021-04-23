Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

