Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

