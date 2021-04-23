Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of VirnetX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 159,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.