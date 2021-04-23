Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,748 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLWS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

