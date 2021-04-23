Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

