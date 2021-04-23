Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $76,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

