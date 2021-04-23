Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $490.43 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.97 and a 200-day moving average of $509.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

