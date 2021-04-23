Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.