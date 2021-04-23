Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $28.54 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

