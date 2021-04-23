Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

