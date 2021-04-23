Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

