Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

