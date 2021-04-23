Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.