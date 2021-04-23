Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,100 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $396.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

