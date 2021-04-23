Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

