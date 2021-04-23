Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.86. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.