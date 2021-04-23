Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.