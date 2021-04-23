Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

