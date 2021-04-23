Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.