Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $245.11 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

