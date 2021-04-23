Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.