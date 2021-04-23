Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

