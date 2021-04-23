Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.35 million, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

