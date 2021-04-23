Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 114,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

