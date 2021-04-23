Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

HFWA stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

