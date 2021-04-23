Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $126.75. 35,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.