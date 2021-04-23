Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HESAY traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

