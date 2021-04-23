Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HESAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 35,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

