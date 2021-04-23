Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

