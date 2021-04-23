Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 35,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

